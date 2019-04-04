Trump threatens tariffs if Mexico does not help with immigration, drugs

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to put tariffs on cars coming from Mexico into the United States if Mexico does not continue to help Washington deal with the immigration situation along the southern U.S. border.

Trump told reporters at the White House he would put tariffs on cars or close the border, but he said he may start with the tariffs. He also said he would give Mexico a year to try to stop the flow of drugs before putting tariffs in place. (Reporting by David Alexander)