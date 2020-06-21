Trump says he will announce visa restrictions Sunday or Monday -Fox News interview

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would announce new restrictions on visas within the next couple of days to block the entry of certain foreign workers and protect Americans struggling with a job market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to be announcing something tomorrow or the next day on the visas,” he said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Asked if there would be exclusions from the new restrictions, Trump said very few.

“You need them for big businesses where they have certain people that have been coming in for a long time, but very little exclusion and they’re pretty tight,” he said. “And we may even go very tight for a period of time.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Ted Hesson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)