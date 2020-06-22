Healthcare
June 22, 2020 / 7:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to suspend H-1B work visas and others through end of year

Ted Hesson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will expand an existing visa ban to include certain non-immigrant work visas as part of a move to protect U.S. workers amid the economic devastation tied to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Trump will block the entry of foreign workers on H-1B visas for skilled workers and L-1 visas for workers being transferred within a company through the end of the year, the official said. The president will also block seasonal workers on H-2B visas, with an exception for workers in the food service industry. (Reporting by Ted Hesson and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

