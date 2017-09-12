FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says will not "prejudge" any DACA legislative fix
September 12, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in a month

White House says will not "prejudge" any DACA legislative fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday said it would not prejudge whether funding for a wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico must be part of any bill to address protections for children brought to the United States illegally.

Marc Short, President Donald Trump’s legislative affairs director, told reporters that Trump’s priorities included securing the U.S. border with a physical structure. He added the White House would lay out its priorities for a fix for the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, in the next couple of weeks. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)

