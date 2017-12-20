FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Energy
December 20, 2017 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

US takes India back to WTO in solar power dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India has failed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling on solar power, the United States will tell the WTO dispute settlement body next month, triggering a fresh round of litigation, according to an agenda published on Wednesday.

WTO appeals judges ruled in September last year that India had broken the trade rules by requiring solar power developers to use Indian-made cells and modules. India had until Dec. 14 to comply with the ruling and said last week that it had done so. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.