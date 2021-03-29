Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Biden not proposing gas tax hike, vehicle miles fee to pay for infrastructure -USDOT

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday the White House will not propose hiking gas taxes or a new vehicle miles traveled (VMT) fee to pay for a proposal to massively boost infrastructure spending.

Buttigieg told CNN a vehicle miles traveled fee is “not part of the conversation about this infrastructure bill.”

He also told CNN a gas tax hike is not under consideration.

“I want to reiterate the president’s central commitment here. If you’re making less than $400,000 a year, this proposal will not involve a tax increase for you,” he said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up