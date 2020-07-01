U.S. House approves $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a massive $1.5 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday by a 233 to 188 vote to boost spending on roads, bridges, public transit and rail but the White House and Senate Republicans both said they oppose the measure.

Representative Peter DeFazio, the Democrat who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the measure “deals with the incredibly deteriorated infrastructure in this country” and addresses the threat of climate change.

Republican Senator John Barrasso, who chairs the Environment and Public Works committee, said “the House Democrats’ infrastructure bill is a dead end and has no chance of becoming law. It’s a road to nowhere.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)