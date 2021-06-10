Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Rails & Roads - Passengers

U.S. Senate panel to unveil $78 billion surface transportation bill -sources

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday will unveil a bipartisan surface transportation bill that would authorize $78 billion over five years, including $25 billion for passenger rail, sources briefed on the matter said.

The bill includes more than $19 billion in grants for U.S passenger railroad Amtrak over five years, which is a dramatic increase over the average $2 billion in government funding the railroad received annually before COVID-19.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

