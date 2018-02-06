FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 4:29 PM / in 17 hours

Trump to unveil infrastructure plan Monday - White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to unveil details of his long-awaited plan to generate at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure improvements over 10 years next Monday, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Trump will issue “infrastructure principles, which will outline a plan” to boost infrastructure and call for cutting regulatory burdens to speed approval for new projects, the official said. Reuters reported this month that the administration’s plan will call for $200 billion in new federal funding, offset by unspecified spending cuts, including $100 billion in cost-sharing payments for state and local projects and $50 billion dedicated for rural projects. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

