Ex-biopharmaceutical employees convicted in U.S. of insider trading

BOSTON, July 10 (Reuters) - Two former employees of rival biopharmaceutical companies were convicted on Tuesday on U.S. charges that they used their access to confidential information about drug studies to profit in the stock market through insider trading.

A federal jury in Boston found Schultz Chan, a former Akebia Therapeutics Inc employee, and Songjiang Wang, who worked at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, guilty on conspiracy and securities fraud charges. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Grant McCool)