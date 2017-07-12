FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 5:40 PM / in a month

MIT post-doctoral associate arrested for insider trading

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 12 (Reuters) - A post-doctoral associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology was arrested on Wednesday on charges he engaged in insider trading ahead of news that Sibanye Gold planned to acquire Stillwater Mining for $2.2 billion, prosecutors said.

Fei Yan, 31, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Massachusetts after federal prosecutors in Manhattan brought charges against him for securities fraud and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)

