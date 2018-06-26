FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
June 26, 2018 / 2:04 PM / in an hour

SEC accuses three of insider trading in Sherwin-Williams/Valspar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged three people with insider trading ahead of Sherwin-Williams Co’s March 2016 announcement that it had agreed to buy Valspar Corp.

Sebastian Pinto-Thomaz, an analyst at a major credit rating agency, was accused of tipping his friends Abell Oujaddou and Jeremy Millul after learning about the acquisition. The SEC said Oujaddou and Millul then made about $300,000 of illegal profit by trading Valspar securities.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.