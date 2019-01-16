New York court revives title insurance anti-inducement rules

A New York state appellate court has revived the bulk of tough new state regulations aimed at curbing excessive spending by title insurance companies to solicit business, finding that the state had a rational basis for issuing the rules.

In a decision on Tuesday, the appellate division of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan said state regulators “reasonably sought to put an end” to insurers’ longstanding practice of spending vast sums on extravagant gifts to solicit business, expenses that raised the cost of title insurance for consumers.

