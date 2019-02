WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he would nominate David Bernhardt, a former energy lobbyist, to be secretary of the interior.

Bernhardt is currently the acting secretary at the Interior Department, the agency overseeing U.S. public lands. “David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived, and we look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed,” Trump said on Twitter. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)