Group sues U.S. Interior Department over Utah oil, gas leases

A Utah conservation group has filed suit against the U.S. Department of Interior alleging that its sale last year of 43 oil and gas leases in the southeast part of the state could threaten some of Utah’s most important archeological sites.

Filed Wednesday in Salt Lake City federal court by Friends of Cedar Mesa, the lawsuit says the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) violated the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Protection Act by not properly studying impacts on cultural and natural resources before issuing the leases.

