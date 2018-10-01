California governor signs state law to reinstate 'net neutrality'

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown late on Sunday signed legislation to restore open internet protections known as net neutrality in the state after the Trump administration repealed the rules in December 2017.

The bill sets up a clash with the Federal Communications Commission, which said in repealing the Obama-era rules that it was preempting states from setting their own rules governing internet access but requiring providers disclose any changes in access. The new rules, which took effect in June, were a win for providers like Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, but the net neutrality repeal was opposed by internet companies like Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)