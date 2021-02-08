U.S. drops challenge to California state net neutrality law

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday withdrew its 2018 legal challenge to the state of California’s state net neutrality law after the Trump administration had asked a court to block it.

Under then-President Donald Trump, the Justice Department argued that federal law preempts the state statute to prohibit internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes. The California law would reinstate those prohibitions in the state. A separate challenge to the California net neutrality law from industry is pending.