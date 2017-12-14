FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 6:31 PM / in 2 hours

New York state AG to sue over net neutrality reversal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday he would lead a multi-state legal challenge to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission vote to reverse landmark the 2015 net neutrality rules.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, said in a statement that states “will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of net neutrality.”

The American Civil Liberties Union also pledged a court fight after the 3-2 vote and a trade group representing companies like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc said it opposed the reversal and was weighing legal options. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

