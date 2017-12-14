FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New York state AG to sue over net neutrality reversal
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 8:17 PM / in 6 minutes

UPDATE 1-New York state AG to sue over net neutrality reversal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds additional states joining, additional ACLU comment)

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and at least two other state law enforcement chiefs said on Thursday he would lead a multi-state legal challenge to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission vote to reverse landmark 2015 net neutrality rules.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, said in a statement that states “will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of net neutrality.” The attorney generals of Washington state and Pennsylvania also said they planned to file suit.

The Internet Association, a trade group representing companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc and the American Civil Liberties Union both said they opposed the reversal and were weighing legal options after the 3-2 vote by the FCC.

The ACLU said it “and our allies will be fighting back in every possible arena to restore these crucial protections.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Susan Thomas)

