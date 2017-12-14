FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House supports FCC net neutrality vote, 'free and fair internet'
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Business
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 14, 2017 / 7:32 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

White House supports FCC net neutrality vote, 'free and fair internet'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it supported the Federal Communications Commission’s vote to repeal 2015 rules that aimed to ensure free and open internet, but added that it would continue to support wide access to the internet.

“The administration supports the FCC’s efforts and at the same time the White House certainly has and always will support a free and fair internet,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.