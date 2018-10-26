California will not enforce state net neutrality law pending appeal

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The state of California on Friday agreed not to enforce its own state net neutrality law until a final court decision on the Trump administration’s decision to overturn the 2015 Obama-era open internet rules.

The move likely means the California net neutrality law, which was set to take effect on Jan. 1, will now be on hold for a year or longer. The law has been challenged by the Justice Department and trade groups representing providers including AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and Comcast Corp. A federal appeals court set oral arguments for Feb. 1 on the administration’s net neutrality reversal. California agreed it would not seek to enforce its law until that court’s decision and any potential review by the U.S. Supreme Court. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Tom Brown)