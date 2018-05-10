FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

FCC says 'net neutrality' rules will end in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said in a notice Thursday that 2015 landmark U.S. open internet rules will cease around June 10.

The FCC in December repealed the Obama era “net neutrality” rules, which will allow internet providers to block or slow websites as long as they disclose the practice. The FCC said the new rules take effect 30 days from Friday, which is around June 10.

A group of states and others have filed suit to try to block the new rules from taking effect. The revised rules were a win for providers like AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp, but are opposed by internet firms like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc.

] (Reporting by David Shepardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
