FCC votes to finalize rules for new temporary low-income internet subsidy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Thursday it had voted to finalize rules for a temporary $3.2 billion program funded by Congress to provide lower-income Americans with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing a laptop or tablet computer.
Internet access has become even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of children attend school online. The discounts are worth up to $50 a month for internet service, and up to $75 on Tribal Lands. The FCC expects the program to be open to eligible households within the next 60 days.
