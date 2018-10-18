Internet provider groups sue Vermont over net neutrality law

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Four industry groups representing major internet providers and cable companies filed suit on Thursday seeking to block Vermont’s state law barring companies that do not abide by net neutrality rules from receiving state contracts.

The lawsuits were filed by groups representing major providers like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc and follow a suit from the four groups earlier this month challenging a much broader California law mandating providers abide by net neutrality rules. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)