REFILE-U.S. Democrats to unveil legislation to reinstate net neutrality rules

(Corrects to add dropped character in AT&T company name)

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress are unveiling a bill to reinstate the landmark net neutrality rules that were repealed by the Federal Communications Commission under President Donald Trump, congressional aides said Wednesday.

The bill will mirror an effort last year to repeal the FCC’s December 2017 order that repealed the rules approved in 2015 that barred providers from blocking or slowing internet content or offering paid “fast lanes.” The reversal was a win for providers like Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O), AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, but was opposed by internet companies like Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)