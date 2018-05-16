U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has the votes to advance a bill that would reverse the Federal Communications Commission decision in December to repeal landmark 2015 net neutrality rules.

With voting still ongoing, supporters had 51 votes to proceed to the bill while 46 Republicans have voted no. At least one Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, remained undecided. The measure still faces an uphill battle. It is not clear if the U.S. House will vote at all on the measure while the White House has said it is opposed. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)