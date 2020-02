Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw inflows of $4.5 billion in the latest week, according to Lipper.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $11.7 billion in the week ended on Wednesday, the sixth straight weekly inflow, and money market funds gained $7.1 billion, Lipper data showed. (Reporting by Alden Bentley; editing by Jonathan Oatis)