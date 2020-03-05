UPDATE 1-U.S. investors complete largest 2-week withdrawal from stock funds since '18 -Lipper

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. investors pulled slightly more than a net $20.3 billion out of equity mutual funds and exchanged-traded funds during the week ending Wednesday, according to data released Thursday by Refinitiv’s Lipper division.

The declines came amid spiking market volatility as companies and investors try to gauge the potential economic impact of the coronavirus known as COVID-19. The benchmark S&P 500 is now down nearly 7% for the year to date after touching record highs on Feb. 19.

Investors have pulled a net of nearly $42.4 billion out of equity funds over the last two weeks, the sharpest pullback from the stock market since the nearly $81 billion net assets lost during the two weeks that ended on Dec. 19, 2018.

Money market funds, meanwhile, pulled in a net of nearly $38.5 billion, the largest one-week inflow since mid-December. (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Nick Zieminski)