Bonds News
March 19, 2020 / 9:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

US bond fund outflows set weekly record - Lipper

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-based taxable bond funds shed $55.9 billion in the week to Wednesday, the largest weekly outflow on record according to Lipper data dating back to 1992.

U.S. equity funds posted $7.45 billion in outflows, while money market funds attracted a record $148 billion as fear of the coronavirus economic impact roiled financial markets and sent investor running into cash.

Lipper also revealed a municipal bond funds outflow of $12.4 billion in the latest week, while high-yield muni funds saw $5.3 billion of withdrawals. (Reporting by Alden Bentlet; Editing by Sandra Maler)

