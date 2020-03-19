US bond fund outflows set weekly record - Lipper

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-based taxable bond funds shed $55.9 billion in the week to Wednesday, the largest weekly outflow on record according to Lipper data dating back to 1992.

U.S. equity funds posted $7.45 billion in outflows, while money market funds attracted a record $148 billion as fear of the coronavirus economic impact roiled financial markets and sent investor running into cash.

Lipper also revealed a municipal bond funds outflow of $12.4 billion in the latest week, while high-yield muni funds saw $5.3 billion of withdrawals. (Reporting by Alden Bentlet; Editing by Sandra Maler)