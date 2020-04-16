Bonds News
US stock funds see third inflow in a row, high yield corp bond funds see record-Lipper

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock mutual funds took in $8.8 billion in the latest week, marking the third inflow in three weeks, according to Lipper.

U.S. taxable bond funds broke six weeks of outflows, taking in $10.3 billion, while high-yield taxable corporate bond funds drew a record $7.66 billion in the week to Wednesday, Lipper data showed.

Municipal bond funds attracted $833.4 million, while high-yield muni funds attracted $293 million in the week. U.S. money market funds drew $46.8 billion, the seventh straight weekly inflow, Lipper said. (Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Sandra Maler)

