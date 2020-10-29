Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S stock funds shed $8.8 billion in week as equities skidded: Lipper

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The amount invested in U.S. stock funds declined $8.8 billion in the week to Wednesday, according to Lipper, as the S&P 500 fell almost 5% and investors fretted over a surge in global COVID-19 cases and the failure of U.S. politicians to reach a stimulus deal before the Nov. 3 election.

At the same time U.S. taxable bond funds attracted $1.4 billion, the fourth straight weekly inflow, while money market funds shed $6.3 billion, the fourteenth outflow in a row, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Reportting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Chris Reese

