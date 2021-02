FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Wednesday posted inflows of $14.4 billion, according to Lipper.

U.S. taxable bond funds attracted $4.1 billion, the 10th straight weekly inflow, money market funds drew $13.2 billion and municipal bond funds attracted $38 million, the 16th straight inflow, Lipper data showed on Thursday.