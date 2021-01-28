U.S. equity funds ship out $1.2 billion in week: Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Wednesday posted $1.2 billion in outflows, according to Lipper.

U.S. taxable bond funds brought in $7.9 billion, the sixth straight weekly inflow, while U.S. municipal bond funds attracted $2.8 billion, the second largest weekly inflow in Lipper’s records, eclipsed only by the week to Jan. 8, 2020.

U.S. money market funds drew $21 billion, the largest inflow in seven weeks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.