U.S. stock funds draw $2.2 billion in week -Lipper

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw inflows of $2.2 billion in the week ended Wednesday, a period when Wall Street indexes hit record highs on optimism that President-elect Joe Biden will be able to push more economic stimulus through a Congress controlled by Democrats.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds drew $9 billion, the fourth straight weekly inflow, while $5.9 billion flowed into money market funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Leslie Adler

