U.S. stock funds post biggest weekly inflow in 13 years: Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds attracted $22.9 billion in the week to Wednesday, the largest weekly inflow since March 2008, as Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs on optimism about President Joe Biden’s plans for fiscal stimulus and COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

U.S. taxable bond funds pulled in $4.8 billion, the eighth straight weekly inflow, while money market funds drew $7.8 billion, the Lipper data showed on Thursday.