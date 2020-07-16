Bonds News
July 16, 2020 / 8:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. stock, money market funds post weekly outflows -Lipper

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Both U.S. equity and money market funds posted outflows in the week ended on Wednesday, while taxable bond and municipal funds drew inflows, according to Lipper.

U.S. equity funds registered $7.96 billion in outflows in the week ended on Wednesday, according to Lipper. U.S. based money market funds shed $90.1 billion over that weekly period.

Meanwhile, taxable bond funds attracted $5.34 billion, and municipal bond funds drew in $857.3 million. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

