MEDIA LINK-University of Notre Dame buys Netflix stock, cuts holdings in Microsoft -Barron's

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The University of Notre Dame bought streaming company Netflix Inc’s stock, slashed its holdings in Microsoft Corp as well as the Class C shares of Alphabet Inc, and sold its stake in Open Text Corp, Barron’s reported on Sunday, citing the university’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and cannot vouch for its accuracy.

Source link: bit.ly/2KW5smg