Market News
August 25, 2019 / 6:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

MEDIA LINK-University of Notre Dame buys Netflix stock, cuts holdings in Microsoft -Barron's

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The University of Notre Dame bought streaming company Netflix Inc’s stock, slashed its holdings in Microsoft Corp as well as the Class C shares of Alphabet Inc, and sold its stake in Open Text Corp, Barron’s reported on Sunday, citing the university’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and cannot vouch for its accuracy.

Source link: bit.ly/2KW5smg

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below