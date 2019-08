NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Generation Investment Management, the London-based firm that former Vice President Al Gore co-founded and chairs, bought Applied Materials Inc and Nutanix Inc stocks in the second quarter, while cutting its stake in Analog Devices Inc in half, Barron’s reported on Sunday.

Reuters has not verified this story and cannot vouch for its accuracy. Source link: bit.ly/3233QwE (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)