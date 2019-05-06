Iowa Supreme Court rejects landowners' challenge to wind farm

Iowa’s Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a massive wind farm in the northwestern part of the state filed by two landowners who argued that the state’s utilities board allowed the project developers to evade regulatory requirements.

In a decision on Friday, state’s high court rejected the argument of Palo Alto County residents Bertha and Stephen Mathis that the Iowa Utilities Board should have required a certificate of convenience and necessity for the 170-turbine project, which in turn would have called for a detailed environmental review.

