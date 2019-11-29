Westlaw News
Wrestler's chop blocked settlement of fee fight between past and present law firms -3rd Circuit

Solo practitioner Bruce Chasan cannot enforce a $160,000 settlement he claims he reached in a fee dispute with Los Angeles-based litigation boutique Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht after it took over a lawsuit he had filed against “Gears of War” developer Epic Games and its publisher, Microsoft Studios, a federal appeals court said on Tuesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Chasan had offered no evidence of a binding commitment from Pierce Bainbridge on attorneys’ fees, but only a “series of rejected offers and untimely acceptances.”

