RPT-FACTBOX-Opening gains for top U.S. IPOs in 2020

(Repeats to add media packaging code) Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Warren Buffett-backed data warehouse venture Snowflake Inc surged in a blockbuster stock market launch this week, marking the high point of a frenetic year for initial public offerings (IPOs) while raising questions about how well it had been priced by organizing banks. Following are a list of the top IPOs of 2020 by size, several of which have launched far above their offering prices, delivering hefty profits for those institutional investors who bought in before opening. No. Name Funds Opening Gain Current Lead raised price on price underwrit debut ers 1. Snowflake $3.36 $245 104% $219.2 Goldman Inc billion Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co and Citigroup 2. Royalty $2.18 $44 57.1% $40.37 J.P. Pharma billion Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securitie s, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets and UBS Securitie s 3. KE Holdings $2.12 $35.06 75% $56.88 Goldman Inc billion Sachs, Morgan Stanley, China Renaissan ce, J.P. Morgan and CICC 4. Warner $1.9 $27 8% $28.26 Morgan Music billion Stanley, Credit Suisse LLC and Goldman Sachs 5. Rocket $1.8 $18 flat $23.02 Goldman Companies billion Sachs, Inc Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and RBC Capital Markets 6. Dun & $1.7 $25 13.6% $25.29 Goldman Bradstreet billion Sachs, Holdings BofA Inc Securitie s, J.P.Morga n, Barclays 7. PPD Inc $1.62 $31 14.8% $33 Morgan billion Stanley, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs 8. XPeng Ltd $1.5 $23.10 54% $19.54 Credit billion Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securitie s 9. GFL $1.43 $17.5 -7.9% $20.93 J.P. Environment billion Morgan, al BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiaban k 10. Reynolds $1.2 $27.50 5.8% $31.62 Credit Consumer billion Suisse, Products Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Source: Refinitiv deals intelligence (Reporting by C Nivedita, Madhvi Pokhriyal and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)