Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

RPT-FACTBOX-Opening gains for top U.S. IPOs in 2020

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Repeats to add media packaging code)
    Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Warren Buffett-backed data
warehouse venture Snowflake Inc surged in a blockbuster
stock market launch this week, marking the high point of a
frenetic year for initial public offerings (IPOs) while raising
questions about how well it had been priced by organizing banks.
    Following are a list of the top IPOs of 2020 by size,
several of which have launched far above their offering prices,
delivering hefty profits for those institutional investors who
bought in before opening. 
    
 No.  Name         Funds     Opening  Gain    Current  Lead
                   raised    price    on      price    underwrit
                                      debut            ers
 1.   Snowflake    $3.36     $245     104%    $219.2   Goldman
      Inc          billion                             Sachs,
                                                       Morgan
                                                       Stanley,
                                                       J.P.
                                                       Morgan,
                                                       Allen &
                                                       Co and
                                                       Citigroup
 2.   Royalty      $2.18     $44      57.1%   $40.37   J.P.
      Pharma       billion                             Morgan,
                                                       Morgan
                                                       Stanley,
                                                       BofA
                                                       Securitie
                                                       s,
                                                       Goldman
                                                       Sachs,
                                                       Citigroup
                                                       Global
                                                       Markets
                                                       and UBS
                                                       Securitie
                                                       s 
 3.   KE Holdings  $2.12     $35.06   75%     $56.88   Goldman
      Inc          billion                             Sachs,
                                                       Morgan
                                                       Stanley,
                                                       China
                                                       Renaissan
                                                       ce, J.P.
                                                       Morgan
                                                       and CICC 
 4.   Warner       $1.9      $27      8%      $28.26   Morgan
      Music        billion                             Stanley,
                                                       Credit
                                                       Suisse
                                                       LLC and
                                                       Goldman
                                                       Sachs
 5.   Rocket       $1.8      $18      flat    $23.02   Goldman
      Companies    billion                             Sachs,
      Inc                                              Morgan
                                                       Stanley,
                                                       Credit
                                                       Suisse,
                                                       JPMorgan
                                                       and RBC
                                                       Capital
                                                       Markets
 6.   Dun &        $1.7      $25      13.6%   $25.29   Goldman
      Bradstreet   billion                             Sachs,
      Holdings                                         BofA
      Inc                                              Securitie
                                                       s,
                                                       J.P.Morga
                                                       n,
                                                       Barclays
 7.   PPD Inc      $1.62     $31      14.8%   $33      Morgan
                   billion                             Stanley,
                                                       Barclays,
                                                       J.P.
                                                       Morgan
                                                       and
                                                       Goldman
                                                       Sachs
 8.   XPeng Ltd    $1.5      $23.10   54%     $19.54   Credit
                   billion                             Suisse,
                                                       J.P.
                                                       Morgan
                                                       and BofA
                                                       Securitie
                                                       s
 9.   GFL          $1.43     $17.5    -7.9%   $20.93   J.P.
      Environment  billion                             Morgan,
      al                                               BMO
                                                       Capital
                                                       Markets,
                                                       Goldman
                                                       Sachs,
                                                       RBC
                                                       Capital
                                                       Markets
                                                       and
                                                       Scotiaban
                                                       k
 10.  Reynolds     $1.2      $27.50   5.8%    $31.62   Credit
      Consumer     billion                             Suisse,
      Products                                         Goldman
                                                       Sachs and
                                                       J.P.
                                                       Morgan
 
    Source: Refinitiv deals intelligence

 (Reporting by C Nivedita, Madhvi Pokhriyal and Abhishek
Manikandan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up