Middle East & Africa

Biden: Iran's plan to enrich uranium to 60% not helpful

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Iran’s plan to enrich uranium to 60% was not helpful as the United States and Iran hold indirect talks on Tehran’s nuclear program.

At a joint news conference with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Biden said it was premature to make a judgment on the outcome of the talks but that the two sides were still talking.

