Iran official: No Iranian ships or cargoes have been seized -IRNA

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - No Iranian ships or gasoline cargoes have been seized, an unnamed official told Iran’s state news agency on Friday, following reports that four Iranian fuel cargoes had been transferred to other ships for transport to U.S. waters.

“Iran, as it has repeatedly stated, will not tolerate any such hostile actions ... and has not allowed any country to take such measures,” the unnamed official told IRNA.

Four tankers carrying Iranian fuel cargoes covered by a U.S. warrant for seizure are sailing to the United States after talks between U.S. authorities and the ship owners, a U.S. government source and a shipping source said on Thursday. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)