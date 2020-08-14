U.S. says seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States has seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela and confiscated the cargoes, the Justice Department said on Friday, calling it the largest-ever such U.S. seizure of Tehran’s petroleum.

DOJ said it executed out a seizure order issued by a U.S. court in the District of Columbia, and with the assistance of foreign partners, the seized property, totaling approximately 1.116 million barrels of petroleum, is now in U.S. custody.