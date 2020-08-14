U.S. says seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States has seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela and confiscated the cargoes, the Justice Department said on Friday, calling it the largest-ever such U.S. seizure of Tehran’s petroleum.
DOJ said it executed out a seizure order issued by a U.S. court in the District of Columbia, and with the assistance of foreign partners, the seized property, totaling approximately 1.116 million barrels of petroleum, is now in U.S. custody.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Mark Hosenball and David Brunnstrom