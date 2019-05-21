Shanahan says after Iran briefing U.S. deployment has deterred attacks

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Tuesday after briefing lawmakers on the threat from Iran that the United States had deterred possible attacks by deploying forces to the region.

“We have deterred attacks based on our reposturing of assets - deterred attacks against American forces. Our biggest focus at this point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation,” Shanahan told reporters on Capitol Hill. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)