U.S. House speaker: Congress has not approved war against Iran

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration does not have congressional authorization to go to war against Iran, the Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday amid escalating tensions in the region.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the Republican administration would provide a classified briefing for top lawmakers — the so-called Gang of Eight — on Iran later on Thursday. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Wrting by Susan Heavey Editing by Tim Ahmann)