Former Obama aide Malley to be named Biden's envoy on Iran -sources

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to name Robert Malley, a former senior foreign policy adviser to then-President Barack Obama, as its special envoy on Iran, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Malley’s appointment could be announced as early as Thursday or Friday, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

