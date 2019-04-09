Iraq says US decision on Iran's Guards "could have negative repercussions"

BAGHDAD, April 9 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that Washington’s decision to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group “could have negative repercussions on Iraq and the region”.

“Iraq tried to stop the decision,” Abdul Mahdi told reporters during his weekly news conference, adding that Iraq would use all of its efforts to bring calm to the region since it maintains good relations with both Tehran and Washington. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Alison Williams)