BAGHDAD, June 15 (Reuters) - The United States has allowed Iraq to import Iranian gas for its power grid for another three months by extending a waiver to U.S. sanctions for Baghdad, two government sources said on Saturday.

One of the sources, who asked not to be named, said the extension was given during a phone call between Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Editing by Edmund Blair)